White House cheers 'progess' on spending bill after Schumer announcement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer makes a statement in attendance with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) before the start of Pelosi?s weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The White House cheered progress on Congress's pending multi-trillion dollar spending bill Thursday, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement between House and Senate Democrats on how to pay for the bill.

There is a "menu of options" to generate revenue for the spending bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. Schumer's announcement is "progress," she said.

