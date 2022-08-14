1 minute read
White House to circulate Afghanistan memo defending U.S. withdrawal -Axios report
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 14 (Reuters) - The White House is planning to circulate a memo in the U.S. Congress defending President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a year ago, Axios reported on Sunday.
The memo said Biden's move strengthened national security by freeing critical military and intelligence agents, the report said, citing a copy of the document.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.