White House to circulate Afghanistan memo defending U.S. withdrawal -Axios report

A day after U.S. forces completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, an Afghan man in uniform boards a bus taking refugees to a processing center upon their arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The White House is planning to circulate a memo in the U.S. Congress defending President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a year ago, Axios reported on Sunday.

The memo said Biden's move strengthened national security by freeing critical military and intelligence agents, the report said, citing a copy of the document.

