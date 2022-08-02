White House competition adviser set to step down in coming months -source

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - White House competition adviser Tim Wu plans to step down in the coming months and return to the academic world, a source told Reuters.

President Joe Biden named Wu, a Columbia University professor, in March 2021 to help lead efforts to boost competition.

Wu had advocated for breaking up Big Tech companies and coined the term “net neutrality” and previously warned against an economy dominated by a few giant firms.

The precise timing of Wu's departure is not known, the source added. Wu's planned departure was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

