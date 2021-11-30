White House encouraged by plan to bring Biden's bill to Senate floor the week of Dec. 13

U.S. House members cheer following the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" after hours-long overnight delay in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

ABROAD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The White House is encouraged by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to bring President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill to the Senate floor during the week of Dec. 13, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

She said the White House is confident the bill, which is a centerpiece of Biden's legislative agenda, can pass before Christmas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.