WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the administration continues to call for codification of Roe v. Wade in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's declining to act on a request by abortion-rights groups to block a Texas law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.