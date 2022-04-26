1 minute read
White House COVID czar says hard to ensure no one - including the president - gets COVID
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said on Tuesday that it's hard to ensure no one gets COVID - including U.S. President Joe Biden - and that the goal is to minimize infections and hospitalizations.
Jha's comments came as Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Biden tested negative on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis
