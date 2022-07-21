White House COVID response chief says Biden's risk of serious illness is low

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and renewable energy at the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts, U.S. July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's risk of serious illness is dramatically lowered since he is double boosted and vaccinated, White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said on Thursday.

Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said earlier in the day. read more

