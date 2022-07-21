1 minute read
White House COVID response chief says Biden's risk of serious illness is low
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's risk of serious illness is dramatically lowered since he is double boosted and vaccinated, White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said on Thursday.
Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said earlier in the day. read more
