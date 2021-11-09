White House criticizes Republicans for delaying vote on Small Business pick

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday sharply criticized Republicans for delaying a vote on President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration, Dilawar Syed.

Republicans have held up a vote on Syed due to the nominee’s association with an advocacy group that has been critical of Israel.

"We call on these Republican senators to do their job and show up and allow a vote on this qualified nominee," said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

