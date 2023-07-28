White House cuts 2023 US deficit forecast after student loan forgiveness struck down

U.S. President Biden speaks about his plans after Supreme Court decision on student debt forgiveness in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his plans for continued student debt relief after a U.S. Supreme Court decision blocking his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt, at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday revised its fiscal 2023 U.S. budget deficit forecast to $1.543 trillion, a decrease of $26 billion from its March budget forecast, due largely to a major reduction in outlays after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The Office of Management and Budget said in its Mid-Session Review update that the student loan decision would reduce outlays by $259 billion, offset slightly by an increase in spending due to rule changes for income-driven repayments.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

