White House and Democrats look to means test as way to shrink reconciliation bill - sources

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The White House and congressional Democrats are considering attaching financial means tests to a number of key agenda items in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill as a way to lower costs and pacify members concerned about the size of the bill, according to two officials familiar with the discussions.

The discussions include, among other things, placing income caps on the Democrats' plan to provide free community college, expanded child tax credits and electric vehicle rebates, the sources said.

