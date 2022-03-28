White House deputy press secretary has COVID, Biden not close contact
March 27 (Reuters) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was on a trip with U.S. President Joe Biden to Europe, said on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 but is not considered to have been in close contact with him.
"I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance," she said in a statement.
Last week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus.
