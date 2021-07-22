White House disappointed by China rejecting COVID origin probe plan

A general view of the sun rising behind the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it is "deeply disappointed" in China's decision to reject a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. read more

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to questions over the origin. At the time he disclosed that U.S. intelligence agencies were pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. read more

The WHO this month proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities. read more

Biden has backed that probe in addition to his own.

But China is not living up to its obligations by trying to block further investigation, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who spoke at a briefing for reporters.

"Their position is irresponsible and, frankly, dangerous," she said.

Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters that the WHO plan "disregards common sense and defies science." Zeng reiterated China's position that some data could not be completely shared due to privacy concerns.

The first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. The virus was initially believed to have jumped to humans from animals being sold for food at a city market.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.