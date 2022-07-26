White House does not plan additional oil reserve releases beyond 6-month window

White House economic advisor Brian Deese speaks during a briefing about the bipartisan infrastructure law at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration does not plan to continue releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) beyond the original six-month period, White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on Tuesday.

The administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months from the SPR, held in hollowed-out salt caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

"As we sit here today, we don't have an intention to continue that further," Deese said.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese

