White House economist Boushey remains optimistic U.S. can avoid recession

Washington Center for Equitable Growth CEO Heather Boushey and White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse join White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for Equal Pay Day during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Heather Boushey, a member of President Joe Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, on Tuesday said she remained optimistic that the United States could avoid slipping into a recession, given strong family balance sheets that could keep demand going.

"It's part of the job description to worry about when the next recession will happen," Boushey told an event hosted by the Washington Post. "But ... right now we remain optimistic that we will not have to see something that will lead to the kinds of scarring of American families that we really don't want to see."

