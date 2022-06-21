White House economist Boushey remains optimistic U.S. can avoid recession
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Heather Boushey, a member of President Joe Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, on Tuesday said she remained optimistic that the United States could avoid slipping into a recession, given strong family balance sheets that could keep demand going.
"It's part of the job description to worry about when the next recession will happen," Boushey told an event hosted by the Washington Post. "But ... right now we remain optimistic that we will not have to see something that will lead to the kinds of scarring of American families that we really don't want to see."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.