U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The White House is encouraged by recent talks with key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on the president's Build Back Better spending bill, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

