Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesWhite House expects news on lifting U.S. refugee cap later on Friday

Reuters
1 minute read

The White House expects an announcement on increasing the U.S. cap on refugees later Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I expect we'll have more news on this today," Psaki told a briefing, when asked about the timing of an announcement and whether it was being held up by the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Psaki said the Biden administration had needed to evaluate "how ineffective or how trashed" the refugee processing system had become, and it had taken time to put it back in place before moving forward with a new cap on refugees.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 2:48 PM UTCBiden administration to invest $1.7 billion to fight COVID-19 variants

The Biden administration on Friday said it will invest $1.7 billion to help states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fight COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the United States.

United StatesHouse Republicans who voted to back Trump's false election claims lag in fundraising
United StatesU.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?
United StatesGunman's motive still unclear in massacre of eight at Indianapolis FedEx site
United StatesBiden keeps U.S. refugee cap at 15,000 rather than raise it -official