The White House expects an announcement on increasing the U.S. cap on refugees later Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I expect we'll have more news on this today," Psaki told a briefing, when asked about the timing of an announcement and whether it was being held up by the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Psaki said the Biden administration had needed to evaluate "how ineffective or how trashed" the refugee processing system had become, and it had taken time to put it back in place before moving forward with a new cap on refugees.

