Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesWhite House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Shelley Capito (R-WV) looks on during a news conference to introduce the Republican infrastructure plan, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

The White House expects to get Republicans' counteroffer on a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal later this week, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks, and could deliver their proposal on Thursday, Senator Shelley Capito of West Virginia said.

Republicans have said that they won't back President Joe Biden's plan to pay for infrastructure by altering the 2017 tax bill to increase taxes on the wealthy and companies, and are expected to offer a pared-down proposal.

"We are waiting to hear back from Republicans on how they would propose to pay for it" if they won't raise taxes, Psaki told reporters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 6:26 PM UTCSuspected Colorado supermarket shooter appears in court, faces more charges

A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado grocery store in March made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, a day after prosecutors added dozens of new charges stemming from the rampage.

United StatesDemocrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe
United StatesWhite House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week
United StatesMore than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID cases ebb
United StatesPolice respond to reports of gunshots near intersection where George Floyd died