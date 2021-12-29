White House expects to sign contracts for COVID-19 tests next week

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday he expects late next week to complete contracts with companies to deliver the 500 million antigen tests promised by U.S. President Joe Biden to help address the surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking on a briefing call with reporters, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, also said it is conceivable in the future that an additional shot might be needed to bolster immunity against the coronavirus.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.