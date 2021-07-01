Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House has no comment on Trump organization, CFO indictments

The residential entrance to Trump Tower on 56th Street is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 1 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it had no comment on the New York district attorney's indictments of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden traveled to Miami, said the White House had no specific reaction on the case involving the Trump Organization.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey

