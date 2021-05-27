Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

White House is continuing to review actions it could take on gun safety measures

Reuters
1 minute read

Survivors and family and friends of victims of gun violence hold up photographs of people lost to gun violence after delivering a "State of the Union on the Gun Violence Crisis in America" on the National Mall in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the White House is continuing to review what actions it could take on gun safety measures following the latest mass shooting in California that killed nine people.

Police and federal investigators on Thursday sought to determine why a Northern California transit employee opened fire on his co-workers a day earlier. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 4:36 PM UTCInvestigators seek motive in California rail yard rampage that killed nine

Police and federal investigators on Thursday sought to determine why a Northern California transit employee opened fire on his co-workers a day earlier, killing nine people, in the latest mass shooting in the United States.

United StatesDemocrat makes plea for U.S. Capitol riot probe as Senate nears vote
United StatesBiden's defense budget seeks greater China deterrence and nuclear funding
United StatesWhat to watch for in Biden’s budget: Israel, student loans, growing deficits
United StatesDeath threats and the KKK: Inside a Black Alabaman’s fight to remove a Confederate statue