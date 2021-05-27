White House is continuing to review actions it could take on gun safety measures

Survivors and family and friends of victims of gun violence hold up photographs of people lost to gun violence after delivering a "State of the Union on the Gun Violence Crisis in America" on the National Mall in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the White House is continuing to review what actions it could take on gun safety measures following the latest mass shooting in California that killed nine people.

Police and federal investigators on Thursday sought to determine why a Northern California transit employee opened fire on his co-workers a day earlier. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.