White House is in touch with Los Angeles school district over ransomware attack
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The White House has spoken with the Los Angeles Unified School District about an ongoing ransomware attack on the second largest collection of public schools in the country, spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Eric Beech and Steve Holland
