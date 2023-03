IMF board approves $15.6 bln loan package for Ukraine

March 31, 2023

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine, part of a broader $115 billion international support package to help the country meet urgent funding needs as it battles Russia's 13-month-old invasion.