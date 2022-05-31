White House: Looking at executive actions on gun violence

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who holds a bouquet of 21 white flowers, pay their respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is looking at executive actions that he can take to combat gun violence, the White House said on Tuesday.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not provide details. She said Biden does not support a ban on all handguns in the aftermath of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland

