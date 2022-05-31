1 minute read
White House: Looking at executive actions on gun violence
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is looking at executive actions that he can take to combat gun violence, the White House said on Tuesday.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not provide details. She said Biden does not support a ban on all handguns in the aftermath of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
