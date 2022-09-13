White House making new push to avert potential rail shutdown

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The White House is seen at sunset in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The White House is making a new effort Tuesday to press railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown of the U.S. rail system, a government official told Reuters.

President Joe Biden, cabinet officials and senior administration officials "engaged with the unions and companies throughout yesterday, and the interested parties stayed at the table last night to try and avert a shutdown," a White House official told Reuters ahead of a potential disruption as early as Friday.

"Additional senior level engagements are planned for this morning," the White House official added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson and Lisa Baertlein;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.