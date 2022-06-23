White House: more COVID-19 tests available for blind and visually impaired people

Patients leave the observation area after receiving vaccines at a mobile coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic for members of the deaf and blind community, organized by Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is making more COVID-19 tests available for people who are blind or visually impaired, White House COVID-19 response director Ashish Jha said on Thursday.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is down 4% from the prior week to 99,400 per day, said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, and the seven-day average of daily deaths was down 16% from the prior week.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jonathan Oatis

