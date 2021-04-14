Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesWhite House names ex-Obama official Beaudreau as Interior No.2

Reuters
2 minutes read

The White House is seen one week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The White House on Wednesday nominated attorney Tommy Beaudreau, who oversaw energy development programs at the Interior department during the Obama administration, as the agency's second in command.

Beaudreau will return as deputy to Secretary Deb Haaland after serving nearly seven years there under former President Barack Obama, becoming the first person to lead the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees offshore oil and gas activity.

He later served as chief of staff to Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.

The Biden administration is in the midst of a formal review of its oil and gas leasing program to weigh taxpayer value against environmental costs.

In addition to Beaudreau, the White House nominated conservationist Shannon Estenoz to serve as assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks and Winnie Stachelberg, an executive vice president at the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, as assistant secretary for policy, management and budget.

Tanya Trujillo, an attorney focused on water issues, was nominated to serve as assistant secretary for water and science.

All of the nominees will require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · April 15, 2021 · 11:00 PM UTCChauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury about his part in the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd as both sides rested their cases at his murder trial, the most high-profile police misconduct case in decades.

United StatesU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
United StatesFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’
United StatesFormer Minnesota police officer charged in Wright death appears in court
United StatesBiden infrastructure plan includes $18 bln for Veterans Affairs, far more needed -lawmaker