White House not surprised Facebook knew about vaccine misinformation on its platform

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is not surprised with reporting that shows Facebook (FB.O) is struggling to stay on top of coronavirus and vaccine misinformation on its platform.

"We have seen the reporting, of course, and ... it is unfortunately, not surprising for us to hear that Facebook knew of these problems," Psaki said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

