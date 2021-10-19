Skip to main content

White House: not taking carbon tax off the table in talks with lawmakers

The U.S. flag flies in a dawn breeze on top of the White House before the start of the midterm election in Washington, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it was not taking a carbon tax off the table as a potential option for fighting climate change in negotiations with Democratic lawmakers over President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

"I'm not taking any options on or off the table," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Psaki said Biden believed it was possible to design a carbon tax that would not violate his pledge not to raise taxes on people making $400,000 or less a year.

