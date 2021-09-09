Skip to main content

White House to offer limited exceptions for federal worker COVID vaccine mandate

1 minute read

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday there will be limited exceptions for a coronavirus vaccine requirement for federal workers.

"There will be limited exceptions for legally recognized reasons such as disability or religious objections," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chris Reese

