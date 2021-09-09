United States
White House to offer limited exceptions for federal worker COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday there will be limited exceptions for a coronavirus vaccine requirement for federal workers.
"There will be limited exceptions for legally recognized reasons such as disability or religious objections," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chris Reese
