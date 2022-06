U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on WhatsApp 'Pegasus' spyware dispute

June 6, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a case on whether Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in the messaging app to install spy software.