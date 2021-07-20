Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House official was infected with COVID-19, has mild symptoms -White House

The White House is seen on the day when the Senate handed U.S. President Trump the first veto override of his presidency, passing the National Defense Authorization Act. in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off site and has mild symptoms but was not found to have had close contacts with White House principals or staff, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The official remains off White House grounds pending additional testing for confirmation, the official said.

