United States
White House respects jury decision to convict Jussie Smollett
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said it respected the jury's decision to convict actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama "Empire," of staging a hate crime against himself.
Spokesperson Jen Psaki said false accusations can divert valuable law enforcement resources away from important investigations. read more
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt
