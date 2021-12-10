White House respects jury decision to convict Jussie Smollett

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said it respected the jury's decision to convict actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama "Empire," of staging a hate crime against himself.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki said false accusations can divert valuable law enforcement resources away from important investigations. read more

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt

