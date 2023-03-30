White House: Russian spying charges against U.S. reporter "ridiculous"















A general view of the White House in the hours before U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the annual State of the Union speech in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The White House dismissed espionage charges against a Wall Street Journal reporter detained by Russia as ridiculous and said there was no reason to believe the charges are accurate.

"These espionage charges are ridiculous. The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing.

