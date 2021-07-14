Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House says $3.5 trln spending bill's framework reflects Biden's priorities

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden pauses as he delivers remarks on actions to protect voting rights in a speech at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The current $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill's framework reflects President Joe Biden's priorities, the White House said on Wednesday.

"What we've seen come out as the current framework is reflective of the president's priorities," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Now he's going to engage, he is going to advocate with members, he's going to advocate with the American people and communicate" about why the plan needs to move forward.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

