White House says 96.5% of federal workers have complied with vaccine mandate

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A White House spokesman said on Twitter on Wednesday that 96.5% of federal workers were in compliance with the administration's vaccine mandate because they have received at least one COVID-19 jab or asked for an exemption.

The White House plans to release more detailed data on compliance within federal agencies later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

