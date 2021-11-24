United States
White House says 96.5% of federal workers have complied with vaccine mandate
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A White House spokesman said on Twitter on Wednesday that 96.5% of federal workers were in compliance with the administration's vaccine mandate because they have received at least one COVID-19 jab or asked for an exemption.
The White House plans to release more detailed data on compliance within federal agencies later on Wednesday.
Reporting by Diane Bartz
