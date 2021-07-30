United States
White House says average number of people getting COVID-19 vaccination shots is up 30%
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday the average number of people getting COVID-19 vaccination shots is up 30% at a time when the Delta variant of the coronavirus blazes through parts of the United States.
"Today we recorded over half a million new shots ... the highest number since first of July," she said.
