White House says average number of people getting COVID-19 vaccination shots is up 30%

Nurse Angela Norment injects a second dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday the average number of people getting COVID-19 vaccination shots is up 30% at a time when the Delta variant of the coronavirus blazes through parts of the United States.

"Today we recorded over half a million new shots ... the highest number since first of July," she said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

