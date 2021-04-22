Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House says Biden is finalizing details of American Family Plan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that President Biden is continuing to meet with his policy team to finalize details of the American Family Plan, the next phase of his $4 trillion push to overhaul the American economy.

The president is expected to outline the plan before his first address to a joint session of Congress next week, Psaki said.

