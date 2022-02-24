White House says Biden will announce Supreme Court nominee by end of month

The West Pediment statue figures are pictured during a storm atop the U.S. Supreme Court at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has not made an offer to a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, but remains "on track" to announce his choice to replace Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of the month, a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.