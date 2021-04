U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the coronavirus pandemic response next week, the White House said on Friday, as he grapples with a new surge of infections and tries to persuade as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki did not give a specific date for Biden's remarks.

