White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday it is incumbent on the U.S. Congress to act on police reform amid a string of shootings in the country.

"The President has said repeatedly that he believes we need police reform. That is why I'm calling on Congress to deliver that to his desk," Psaki said. "It is incumbent upon Congress and the Senate to move forward," she said.

