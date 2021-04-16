Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesWhite House says Congress should end immunity for gun manufacturers

Reuters
1 minute read

People embrace after learning that their loved one was safe after a mass casualty shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. April 16, 2021. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

The shooting of eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday is evidence of an epidemic of gun violence in the United States and underscores the need for urgent congressional action on gun safety measures, the White House said on Friday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Senate should take up and pass three bills passed by the House of Representatives to strengthen background checks, and Congress should act to end immunity for gun manufacturers and deal with assault weapons.

"Like all of you, we're horrified by the shooting," Psaki told a White House briefing. "We can't afford to wait as innocent lives are taken ... There's more we can do and must do."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · April 16, 2021 · 11:56 PM UTCGunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx site had been detained for mental illness

The gunman who opened fire at a FedEx site in Indianapolis, killing eight workers, then himself, was a 19-year-old former employee with a history of mental illness that led to his detention by law enforcement last year, police and FBI officials said on Friday.

United StatesU.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?
United StatesJ&J scientists refute ‘class effect’ to blame for clots in those who got its COVID-19 vaccine
United StatesBiden keeps U.S. refugee cap at Trump-era 15,000 - for now
United StatesChicagoans plan rally for 13-year-old boy killed by policeman