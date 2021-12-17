United States
White house says could pay double monthly child tax credit payments in February
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it could make double monthly child tax credit payments in February, if Democrats' spending plan to extend them doesn't pass Congress before year-end.
"We've talked to Treasury and others about doing double payments in February. The president sees this as a priority as soon as Congress returns," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
The U.S. Treasury paid the last monthly child tax credit payment, $16 billion in total, on Wednesday.
Reporting by Merdie Nzanga; editing by John Stonestreet
