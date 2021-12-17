White house says could pay double monthly child tax credit payments in February

The White House is seen at sunrise, from the South Lawn Driveway in Washington, U.S, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Files

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it could make double monthly child tax credit payments in February, if Democrats' spending plan to extend them doesn't pass Congress before year-end.

"We've talked to Treasury and others about doing double payments in February. The president sees this as a priority as soon as Congress returns," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The U.S. Treasury paid the last monthly child tax credit payment, $16 billion in total, on Wednesday.

Reporting by Merdie Nzanga; editing by John Stonestreet

