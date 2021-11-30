White House says deeply concerned about reported Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the White House remains "deeply concerned" about heightened rhetoric around a reported Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border.

Psaki also said she had no new details regarding a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.