Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesWhite House says 'every entity' of Biden's campaign promises on healthcare will not be in budget

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden smiles after signing executive orders at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday not "every entity" of President Joe Biden's campaign promises on health care will be in the budget, which the White House plans to release next week.

"What it will outline is how we are proposing to pay for a range of the proposals the president has put forward ... but every entity may not be reflected in this budget," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 4:46 PM UTCFew plea bargains in U.S. Capitol riot cases as prosecutors stand firm

Nearly four months after the U.S. Capitol attack, just one of more than 440 people charged has pleaded guilty, a sign of tough conditions set by prosecutors for plea deals and resistance by defense lawyers to their demands.

United StatesU.S. Attorney General Garland weighs release of Trump-era obstruction memo
United StatesWhite House says 'every entity' of Biden's campaign promises on healthcare will not be in budget
United StatesWhite House says no plans to require vaccines for foreign visitors
United StatesTeenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting makes first in-person court appearance