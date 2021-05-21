U.S. President Joe Biden smiles after signing executive orders at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday not "every entity" of President Joe Biden's campaign promises on health care will be in the budget, which the White House plans to release next week.

"What it will outline is how we are proposing to pay for a range of the proposals the president has put forward ... but every entity may not be reflected in this budget," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.