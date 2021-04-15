Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United StatesWhite House says infrastructure package could be passed in smaller pieces

President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package could be passed by Congress in smaller pieces, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, citing agreement on a number of components of the president's proposal.

"We're ... quite open to what path this takes," Psaki told reporters. "We're not going to predetermine whether it all has to happen in one big package. There are different components that could move forward, certainly, on their own."

Psaki said Biden's goal remained to see progress on the proposals by the Memorial Day holiday at the end of May, and would like to see the package passed by Congress this summer.

