White House says it intends to raise cap on refugees by May 15 or sooner

Migrants from Central America use the sinks at the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

The White House said on Monday that it had every intention of raising a cap on U.S. refugee admissions and would do so by May 15 if not sooner.

President Joe Biden signed an order on Friday limiting U.S. refugee admissions this year to the historically low 15,000 cap set under his predecessor Donald Trump. read more

“This was always meant to be just the beginning,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “We ... have every intention to increase the cap and to make an announcement of that by May 15 at the latest.”

