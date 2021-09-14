White House says it is encouraging state, local COVID vaccine mandates

Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The White House is advocating for state and local leaders to mandate coronavirus vaccinations, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're encouraging everyone...from the private and public sector to take actions to require vaccination," she said, when asked if the White House was encouraging states to enact their own vaccine mandates.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

