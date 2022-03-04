White House says it is not advocating for regime change in Russia

A Ukrainian service member walks near a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The White House is not advocating for regime change in Russia, President Joe Biden's spokesperson said on Friday after a U.S. senator advocated for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

"We are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or regime change. That is not the policy of the United States," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, called for someone in Russia to "take this guy out," referring to Putin.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

