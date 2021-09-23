Skip to main content

White House says it is not sending Haiti migrants at border to Guantanamo

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not sending migrants from the U.S. southern border to Guantanamo, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

News reports Wednesday said the Department of Homeland Security had issued a new contract to operate a migrant facility at Guantanamo for Haitian migrants amassing at the U.S. border with Mexico.

"There's never been a plan to do that," Psaki said. "I think there was some confusion related to a migrant Operation Center, which has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement."

Reporting by Heather Timmons and Merdie Nzanga Editing by Chris Reese

