White House says it is ready to help on Mississippi water crisis
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The White House is ready to assist Mississippi once they receive an official request from the state after a broken treatment plant left its capital city without potable running water, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese
