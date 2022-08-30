White House says it is ready to help on Mississippi water crisis

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A building is submerged amid flooding in Canton, Mississippi, U.S. August 24, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Tommy Keith Grant/via REUTERS

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The White House is ready to assist Mississippi once they receive an official request from the state after a broken treatment plant left its capital city without potable running water, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.